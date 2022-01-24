NSW Records 24 New Deaths As Hospital Numbers Plateau

NSW Health officials continue to spread the message on full vaccination goals, as 24 new COVID-related deaths emerged on Monday across the state.

There are now more than 2,8000 patients being treated in hospital, 196 of whom are in ICU.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard says only two of the 24 new deaths had their booster shot.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says boosters are critical in limiting the number of hospitalisations and deaths through the year.

"The evidence is that you really do need a booster, so all those people sitting there with those two [vaccine] doses and thinking I have done my bit, I have protected myself, we now know that particularly for the Omicron variant, immunity wanes and you need that higher level of protection," she said.

Following 15,000 new infections reported on Monday, the number of active cases in NSW sits at 227,428.

Meanwhile, parents have raised concern over the state's back to school testing plan.

NSW government have sent out 5 million rapid tests to schools. Students and teachers will be required to take a DIY swab twice a week.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says there remains high importance for kids to continue learning on school grounds.

"As a parent I know that many parents across our state are anxious about the return-to-school, and also many teachers are as well. But we've put everything in place to ensure that we can have our schools open in a safe way."

Term one classes begin on Monday, January 31.

