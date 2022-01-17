NSW Records 36 COVID Deaths As Premier Details School Testing Plan

NSW Health has confirmed its deadliest day of the pandemic thus far, recording 36 deaths on Tuesday morning.

Hospitalisation numbers have risen to to 2,850 - with 209 currently in intensive care.

Nearly 30,000 new cases were reported as fatality figures in the state reaches 919.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has revealed a commitment to getting kids back to school across all regions.

He wants students in classrooms on day one of term one, detailing a "big operation" plan which will rely on sufficient stock of rapid tests.

The plan will see more than one million students required to take RATs at home twice a week prior to classes once school returns.

The NSW Government are mapping out excessive distribution of the at-home testing kits, with Perrottet insisting the DIY swabs are incoming.

"It's incredibly important for parents, it's incredibly important for children. We've had some of our youngest kids miss a quarter of their schooling life as a result of this pandemic," the NSW Premier explained.



The World Health Organisation says schools should be the last to close and the first to open." - NSW Premier

As more details emerge from Scott Morrison on a nationwide back to school plan, NSW education say the settings for term one will be shared with families and students later this month.

