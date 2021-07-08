NSW Records 38 New Covid-19 Cases With The Premier Warning Numbers Are Too High

The wait is over for New South Wales after bracing for the reckoning of an inevitable spike in Covid-19 cases despite an extended lockdown.

38 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with only 18 of the cases in isolation for their entire infectious period.

The most imposing message from Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday is the importance for people to "avoid contact with other households".

"Please avoid visiting family and friends because you are not allowed to. When we talk about providing care or compassion, we are talking about one person visiting someone who might be isolated, dropping off essential services or goods. We are not talking about visiting extended family members, we’re not talking about visiting friends" - Gladys Berejiklian

The NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said they are redefining what immediate family means and has asked the community to "apply common sense" urging families to all get tested if one person is showing even mild symptoms.

Dr Kerry Chant explained that the latest covid-mapping has flagged new suburbs with rising case numbers, but said “areas of concern will change”.

“So, the Fairfield local government area, places like Bossley Park, Smithfield, Fairfield, Glenfield, West Hoxton Park, Greenacres, St Johns Park, Bonnyrigg, Bankstown, Roselands. They are examples of areas where we know we are seeing cases”

The Premier had announced midweek that Sydney's lockdown would be extended another week, with Greater Sydney residents likely to come out of lockdown on Friday.

It was also unveiled that NSW students will return to the classroom, with the exception of students across Greater Sydney with online classes resuming for the beginning of Term 3. The exception to the rule applies to year 12 students and those whose parents are essential workers

The four main reasons to leave the home include:

Shopping for food or other essential goods and services

Medical care or compassionate needs

Exercise outdoors

Essential work, or education, where you cannot work or study from home

We're reminded to get tested if we present symptoms and isolate until we receive a negative test result. For more information visit the health.nsw.gov.au website.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.