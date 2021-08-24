NSW Records 753 Locally Acquired Cases In 24 Hours

NSW has recorded 753 new cases in 24 hours to 8PM last night with no deaths recorded.

Seventy-three of these cases are believed to have been in isolation while infectious and 22 for part of their infectious period.

There are 134 linked to known cases, 108 household contacts, 26 close contacts with 619 still under investigation.

The latest Covid numbers came from over 138,000 tests.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

A majority of these cases are in known areas of concern including 283 in Western Sydney, 233 in South West Sydney, 73 in Sydney, 41 in the Blue Mountains and 46 in Western NSW.

There are currently 608 cases in hospital, 107 people currently in ICU with the virus, 95 of those cases are unvaccinated while 12 have had their first dose.

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant pleaded people to step up and get their second dose as soon as possible.

“It is critical that you get your second dose,” she said.

The decrease in numbers come as the Premier announces NSW reaching more than 6 million jabs with 60 percent of people having now received their first dose and 30 percent having received their second.

NSW’s vaccination rate is now considered one of the most fastest rising vaccination rates in the world, based on information analysed over the past week.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has continued to push for more vaccinations announcing several incentives to get NSW residents between the ages of 16 and 39 to book in their vaccination.

Those who book through the NSW Health site will be given priority.

The Premier also teased freedoms pegged for September which will only benefit those who are fully vaccinated.

“My message to everyone is, if you want to get back to normal, please get vaccinated," she said.

Discussions regarding potential possibilities for vaccinated people are set for Thursday and Friday this week.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.