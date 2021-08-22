NSW Records 830 New Cases Of Community Transmission Overnight

NSW has recorded 830 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, with 50 of those infectious in the community.

137 are linked to a known cluster, 118 are household contacts and 19 are close contacts. The source of infection is under investigation for 693 cases.

3 people have died overnight: a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s.

There are currently 557 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 94 people in intensive care, 31 of whom require ventilation.

There were 206,193 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night.

As for protests, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said police will be monitoring today.

"In terms of the demonstration of protest activity may occur today, New South Wales police, every single day, is scraping all of those social media sites. They have a number of avenues to get information and intelligence. Nothing surprises us about what these sorts of people may be planning and we are well in front of it. "New South Wales police force will put together a policing response to whatever is required and I guess if you look at yesterday, that was a very successful operation in terms of policing but in terms of keeping the community safe," Worboys said.

NSW Health administered 44,908 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours.

