NSW Records 961 New Cases & 9 Deaths As The State Prepares For More Freedoms

New South Wales has recorded 961 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. There were 9 deaths.

3 new cases were acquired overseas, and 16 previously reported cases have been excluded following further investigation.

As for the 9 people, there were 6 men and 3 women who died. 1 person was in their 40s, 2 were in their 70s and 4 were in their 80s.

8 of them were unvaccinated, and 1 had received one dose of vaccine.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says over 59 per cent of the population is now fully vaxxed, edging closer to extra freedoms.

"There's not long to go before New South Wales starts approaching that 70 per cent double dose figure, and I ask everybody to please hold the line. It's really important that we work hard now, so that when we do start opening up at 70 per cent double dose, we're able to do so safely and by bringing everybody together with us," she said.

In good news, New South Wales is preparing for more freedoms tomorrow.

The construction industry will return to full capacity after operating at 50 per cent if they have unvaccinated workers on-site.

Public pools will also reopen in lockdown areas.

