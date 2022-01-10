NSW Records It’s Deadliest Day As Child Under Five Dies With Covid

New South Wales recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 18 Covid-related deaths reported on Monday.

It’s the highest number of Covid deaths reported in a single day.

There were 20,293 new cases detected on Monday from PCR tests, and 2,030 people hospitalisations recorded in the latest reporting period, with 159 of those are in ICU.

The rapid surge in hospitalisations continues to gain momentum, with reported admissions up from 1204 patients with Covid one week ago today

Sadly, chief health officer Kerry Chant has confirmed a child aged under five was included in the 18 lives lost overnight.

The child from southwestern Sydney died at home and had significant underlying health conditions.

Today’s tragically high death toll highlights that half of those in ICUs across the state with Covid are unvaccinated.

“If I look at the ICU numbers today in NSW, 159 people in ICU, half are unvaccinated,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet confirmed.

“That is at a time we have a 95 per cent vaccination rate here in NSW."

“The numbers don’t lie. The best way of staying safe, keeping safe, is getting boosted,” he said.

Meanwhile, its anticipated that rapid antigen test (RAT) results will be able to be registered through the Service NSW app by mid-week.

From this point results from RAT's will count towards the state's daily tally.

In addition, household contacts will no longer need to produce a PCR test to validate a positive RAT.

