NSW Reports 29 COVID-Deaths As Booster Rates Increase

New South Wales reported 21,030 new COVID-19 cases as of 8pm Tuesday, with 29 further deaths.

Currently, there are 2,794 patients being treated in hospital, 175 in intensive care, 75 of whom are using ventilation.

NSW Health reported a breakdown of the fatalities, two people were aged in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and 22 were above 80-years-old.

Six of the deaths were triple-vaccinated, 16 had received two doses and seven were yet to be vaccinated.

Tuesday marked two full years since the beginning of the pandemic in Australia, when the first case of Coronavirus emerged. On Wednesday, NSW officially passed its one millionth case of COVID since the beginning.

Over 35% of NSW residents have received there booster shots.

State Premier Dominic Perrottet announced an extension to the public health order on Tuesday.

Masks will be mandated indoors, density limits remain and singing and dancing will be disallowed until February 28. The restrictions were set to be lifted on January 27.

"We want to maintain that cautious approach as we continue to get our booster program moving," Mr Perrottet said.

