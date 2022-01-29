NSW Reports Deadliest Day With 52 Lives Lost

New South Wales records a grim milestone with 52 Covid deaths.

Surpassing its previous deadliest day on record since the pandemic began, the daily tally of lives lost with Covid are up from the 49 recorded on Saturday.

The state reported 13,524 new infections on Sunday, a slight increase by 170 cases from the previous day.

The new cases were detected from 6.032 at-home RATs and 7,492 PCR swabs collected from state-run hubs.

There are currently 2,663 people admitted to hospital with Covid, while 182 of those are in ICU, it is not reported how many are ventilated.

In NSW 94 per cent of people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated, while more than 95 per cent have received their first dose and over 38 per cent have received a booster.

