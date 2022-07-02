NSW Residents Redeem Over One Million Dine And Discover Vouchers On Final Day

Over one million vouchers have been used in the final hours of the state government’s Dine and Discover program.

While thousands of New South Wales residents chased in their vouchers on the final day of the program, more than 9.5 million remained unused.

The scheme, which was worth $550 million, provided NSW residents with $25 vouchers to go toward dining or entertainment in a bid to get people to visit local businesses following the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

According to Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello, NSW residents redeemed 1,118,964 vouchers on Thursday evening, resulting in a total spend of $38,017,863.

Dominello told ABC news that the vouchers prompted people to spend another $350 million on top of the vouchers.

"And that doesn't include indirect spend, for example the taxi to the venue or a gelato after the event," he said.

"The indirect spend would have easily meant that the total injection into the economy was well over a billion dollars."

For those who fear they have missed out, some vouchers are still eligible for use through the Service NSW smartphone app including swimming lesson vouchers and afterschool care.

