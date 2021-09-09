NSW Roadmap To Freedom Has Been Unveiled

NSW has seen a slight dip in the daily covid cases recorded overnight with the figure for today at 1405 and sadly, five deaths.

Under the NSW Roadmap to Freedom plan released today, stay-at-home orders for those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be lifted from the Monday after NSW passes the 70 per cent fully vaccinated target.

Gladys Berejiklian has issued a stern reminder, the freedoms are only for those fully vaccinated.

“It’s only for people who are vaccinated so you have been warned. If you are not vaccinated come forward and get the vaccine otherwise you won’t be able to participate in the many freedoms that people have at 70% vaccination,” she said.

NSW’s Crisis cabinet confirmed yesterday evening that October 18 will be the date restaurants, bars and retail would open up to fully vaccinated people.

However, keep in mind, the plan is subject to change if numbers in an area remain too high or circumstances change.

Freedoms people can look forward to include:

Having five fully vaccinated guests in your home (not including children 12 and under)

Up to 20 people can gather in an outdoor setting

Venues, hospitality, retail and gyms:

Hospitality venues can reopen with the one person per 4sqm inside rule and one person per 2sqm outside rule, with standing whilst drinking permitted outside.

Retail can reopen under the one person 4sgm rule. Unvaccinated people will only be able to access critical retail.

Personal services including hairdressers and nail salons can reopen with the one person per 4sqm rule, capped at 5 clients per premises.

Masks will be mandatory across all indoor public venues including public transport, front-of-house hospitality and of course, on planes and at airports.

Schools will stick to the October 25 reopening date.

Parts of Regional NSW can now rejoice in the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions.

Parts of regional NSW will see an easing of restrictions due to the low coronavirus rates.

However, for the following LGAs stay-at-home orders will remain in place.

Bathurst, Bega, Blayney, Bogan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Broken Hill, Cabonne, Central Coast, Central Darling, Cessnock, Dubbo, Dungog, Eurobodalla, Forbes, Gilgandra, Goulburn Mulwarre, Kiama, Lake Macquarie, Lithgow, Maitland, Mid-Coast, Mid-Western, Muswellbrook, Narrabri, Narromine, Newcastle, Orange, Parkes, Port Stephens, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Singleton, Snowy Monaro, Upper Hunter, Walgett and Wingecarribee.

For the rest of regional NSW that is deemed low risk and have not seen a covid case for the last 14 days, they will emerge from lockdown at 12.01am, September 11.

More to come on the breakdown of new freedoms.

