NSW's Daily Cases Rise As International Border Nears Reopening

New South Wales has recorded 10,312 new infections of COVID19, the health department also detailed 20 further deaths in the 24 hours from 8pm Tuesday.

The active number of hospitalisations have dropped, the total of 1,906 is a dip in 152 patients from the previous day.

Despite the rise in case numbers, the number of people in intensive care (132) remains the same.

ADF personnel will flock to aged-care centres across the country in a bid to reduce the stress from the ongoing Omicron wave.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said increased military aid are on hand if the situation becomes more dire.

NSW's reimposed restrictions are in place until the end of February, these include rules on mask wearing and density limits which were originally set to end in January.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has flagged an easing of restrictions, as hospital numbers continue to decline.

National leaders are mindful of a rise in case numbers on the horizon, after a date for Australia's grand reopening was revealed.

On February 21, international tourists who are fully vaccinated can enter Australia as the rekindling with the world begins in phases.

