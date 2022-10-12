NSW Scraps Mandatory Positive RAT Reporting

New South Wales residents are being advised to voluntarily report positive rapid antigen test (RAT) results despite the State Government announcing mandatory reporting will be scrapped.

From Friday, anyone who tests positive to COVID-19 via home-testing will not be required to notify Service NSW; the changes aligning with when mandatory isolation for positive cases ends.

The state’s chief health officer asked the community to remember “lessons learned” during the pandemic and continue reporting positive cases.

Dr Chant also advised people to continue to stay at home if they are presenting symptoms.

“Registering a positive RAT through Service NSW allows us to connect people to medical care, particularly older people and the immunocompromised, and it also helps inform our ongoing public health response,” Dr Kerry Chant said.

“We all know from experience what works best to protect one another from COVID-19 so please, continue to take those simple but important steps.

“In particular, we urge people to please stay at home if they have cold or flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough or fever and go and get tested.”

