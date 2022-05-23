NSW Set To Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags From Next Week

New South Wales id set to ban lightweight single-use plastic bags from next week in a 20-year blitz.

Environment Minister James Griffin said the ban is the first step in a plan to eradicate single-use plastic items and packaging which make up 60 per cent of the states litter.

“I think all of us can see the impact plastic pollution is having on our environment,” Mr Griffin said on Monday.

“Single-use plastic is used by many of us for just a few convenient minutes, but it remains in our environment for many years, eventually breaking into microplastics,” he said.

Coming into force from June 1, the ban will be followed by a raft of additional restrictions on other problematic single-use plastics from November, including straws, cutlery, plates and bowls, crockery and cups made from expanded polystyrene, along with plastic cotton buds and rinse-off personal care products with plastic beads.

“I encourage everyone to choose to go plastic-free as often as they can,” Senator Griffin said

NSW is last Australian state to enact a bag and single-use plastic ban.

