NSW Set To Scrap QR Code Check-In At Various Low-Risk Settings

QR code check ins are set to be dumped in low-risk settings across New South Wales, however sites deemed high-risk will continue the mandate.

Places such as shopping centres and cafes could abandon the digital tool pending an agreement from NSW health.

NSW Member for Digital Victor Dominello revealed on his social media the impending changes to what many have become accustomed to.

“I admit the system isn’t the best customer experience and as the architect of this digital infrastructure, I will not hesitate to remove it when appropriate,” Mr Dominello said in a statement.

“We are still living in pandemic conditions and the technology continues to play an important role in assisting contact tracers. We will remove this requirement when Health advises it is safe to do so but for now the status quo remains in place.

Dominello said 'blue skies' await residents, thanks to the state's vaccination numbers.

“I am optimistic we can retire the use of QR codes in lower-risk settings in the near future, subject to case numbers and vaccination rates. NSW’s world-leading vaccination rate means blue skies beckon for 2022.”

NSW are inching closer to reaching the 95% double dose target.

94.3% of citizens aged 16 and above have received at least one dose, while 91.5% are now fully vaccinated in NSW.

