NSW Shortens Isolation Time Covid Exposed Contacts

NSW have announced huge changes to their quarantine regulations today despite the state recording a record 11,201 new Covid cases.

People exposed to Covid will now only be required to isolate until they return a negative PCR test in new quarantine regulations announced by the state government.

Health officials have announced they will be wiping the seven-day mandatory isolation period for most people.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

In a public statement, NSW Health said they would only be in contact with “a small number” of people who have been exposed to the virus.

These people will consist of high-risk people and will then be instructed to isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result.

“Most people who become aware that they been exposed to a person with Covid-19 will be advised of this by their friends, colleagues and social networks,” the statement read.

“Most people who have spent time with a person with Covid-19 in an indoor setting are NSW Health said about 25 per cent of people exposed to the virus may still develop their infection after seven days.

“For the next seven days, they should exercise caution and avoid high-risk settings and large indoor gatherings, and use a rapid antigen test if coming into contact with vulnerable people,” it said.

NSW Health have also changed the new requirements on their website which includes new quarantine restrictions for those who test positive.

Covid-positive people were required to quarantine from the time their test results were returned but will now only be required to quarantine from the date they were tested.

This is applicable to those who are self-isolating and self-treating, while those who are receiving medical care will only be released once they receive official medical clearance.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.