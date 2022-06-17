NSW State Government Allocates Millions To Build Waterfront Walkway Connecting Opera House To Parramatta

The New South Wales State Government will invest $60 million in next week’s budget to construct a continuous waterfront walkway stretching from the Opera House to Parramatta Park.

The 91-kilometre pathway will become one of Sydney’s longest walking and cycling routes, spanning through 18 suburbs along Sydney Harbour and Parramatta River.

The shared path was proposed in 2020 by Labor-aligned think tank The McKell Institute which said Sydney’s foreshore had “considerable untapped potential.”

Premier Dominic Perrottet backed the idea, saying he “loved” the proposal.

Currently, there is about 80 kilometres of foreshore from Woolloomooloo to Parramatta, with access for pedestrians to only a 22-kilometre stretch.

When completed, the waterfront walkway will be longer than the Bondi to Manly walking trail.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the budget commitment would improve the lives of tens of thousands of people along the Parramatta River.

“This pathway will take in some of our most spectacular sights and unlock the incredible lifestyle and accessibility opportunities the route offers for the benefit of locals and visitors,” he said.

While discussions with councils are still being had, the pathway is anticipated to include a foreshore loop in the Blackwattle and Rozelle Bay while to Glebe Island Bridge will be reopened for both walkers and cyclers.

