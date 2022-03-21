NSW State Government Launches Inquiry Into Flood Response

An independent inquiry into response and recovery following the New South Wales floods has been launched by the state government.

The inquiry is set to be headed by retired police commissioner Michael fuller and Planning Commission Chair Mary O’Kane.

The inquiry will focus on the state’s response to the crisis along with the state’s preparedness after thousands of NSW residents voiced concerns over the government’s response.

Acting Premier Paul Toole said the inquiry is necessary for the government to understand where it can improve.

"We have always said we will take whatever action we can to improve our management of natural disasters, and this inquiry is an important step in that process," Mr Toole said.

"No two floods are the same and there is no formulaic response but when it comes to natural disasters we can never be too prepared."

During the floods, residents were forced to wait for hours for emergency services to rescue them from rooftops with rescue teams lacking in crew and equipment.

Residents also reported issues connecting to triple zero which is also expected to be addressed in the inquiry.

The monumental clean-up across New South Wales communities has commenced with mud and debris lining the streets.

The clean-up is expected to take months to complete and is predicted to cost approximately $240 million.

