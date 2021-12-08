NSW Teachers Chill-Out Amid Pay Dispute With Cool Classrooms Program

The 24-hour teacher strikes on Tuesday which saw educators demanding a scaled pay rise of between 5 and 7.5 per cent is unlikely to deliver the desired outcome according to Opposition Leader Chris Minns.

When probed as to whether he would support the NSW Teachers Federation's calls for a pay increase, Mr Minns said that he would not commit to any demands.

“I want to make this clear, we are not suggesting that the government of the day or ­future governments should agree to the log of claims from teacher representatives,” he said.

Classes were cancelled across 350 schools, as 15,000 people rallied in Sydney, with smaller marches held in regional centres and towns across the state.

NSW Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell has blasted the union, claiming the strike action was more disruptive to students than the entire pandemic.

"In a single day, the union has caused more disruption to our public education system than we‘ve seen due to Covid throughout the entirety of this term,” she told the ABC.

“I think it does a real disservice to our hardworking teaching profession. It really is pitting teachers, families and students against each other.” - Minister Sarah Mitchell

Taking it on the chin, president of the NSW Teachers Federation Angelo Gavrielatos said the matter is now in the hands of the Premier.

“The Premier wants to style himself as the family premier, and if you don’t care about shortages, you don’t care about kids.”

With teacher shortages at an all-time high and teachers struggling to cope with workloads amid a pandemic, Mr Gavrielatos said a salary boost is required to acknowledge the increase in skills and expertise.

“Unfortunately, the only action the NSW government is prepared to take is legal action to try and stop teachers and principals protesting over salaries and workloads,” he said.

Meanwhile, it’s not all bad news with thousands of students and teachers across 37 schools set to enjoy a cool change this summer with air-conditioning installed as part of an expansion of the NSW Government’s Cooler Classrooms program.

Ms Mitchell told NewsLocal that the focus has been on "existing delivery priorities including 611 schools in the hottest parts of NSW.”

“I am pleased that we are now in a position to include an additional 37 schools in the program, enhancing the learning environments for students and teachers at NSW public schools,” she boasted.

The five-year, $500 million program will see 10,000 classroom and 900 libraries across 959 NSW public schools installed with heating, cooling and fresh air ventilation.

