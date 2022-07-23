NSW Teenager Charged Over Stabbing 16-Year-Old Victim

A teenager has been charged over the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Sydney’s west.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds before going to Fairfield Police Station about 11pm on Friday evening.

Officers and paramedics treated the teenager, and he was taken to Liverpool Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Three boys and a man parked in a vehicle were arrested by police at a local fast-food restaurant at The Horsley Drive.

Among them were a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 21-year-old.

One of the 17-year-olds were charging with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, and breach of bail.

He will appear in children’s court today.

A crime scene was established in the carpark which is being examined by specialist police.

The three others were released pending further inquiries while police investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the incident, or any available dashcam/mobile phone footage, is urged to contact Fairfield Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

