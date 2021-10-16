NSW To Hit 80 Percent Vaccination Target This Weekend

NSW has recorded 319 new locally acquired Covid cases as the state moves closer to the 80 percent vaccination target.

With Covid numbers beginning to dwindle, NSW is crawling closer to their 80 percent double dose vaccination target which will help the state to see more freedoms.

The state has today recorded 319 new cases and two more Covid related deaths.

One of the deaths was a 60-year-old man from Sydney’s inner west who had received his first dose, while the second death was a woman in her 90’s from south-east Sydney who was completely unvaccinated.

The numbers come from 66,311 tests returned in 24 hours.

There are currently 652 people in hospital with the virus, 138 of whom are in ICU.

The state is expected to hit their 80 percent double dose target either today or tomorrow with 78.8 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated and 91.7 percent on their first dose.

When the state hits this target, residents will face another ease on restrictions including drinking while standing at pubs and one person per four square metres in venues.

This follows the announcement that there will no longer be flight caps on Australian Citizens, residents and their families returning to Australia.

Mandatory quarantine will also be scrapped for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from November 1st.

This means fully vaccinated Australians will be able to travel overseas and return without having to quarantine.

