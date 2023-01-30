NSW To Introduce Gaming Code Of Practice For Problem Gamblers

The gambling industry has unveiled a code of conduct to help those who show signs of addiction.

Parents who leave their kids unattended as they use machines are at risk of being banned.

While counselling will be offered to those at risk of spending all their money, or caught borrowing money from other patrons - and face gaming room bans.

ClubNSW will introduce the guidelines from July 1.

Industry boss Josh Landis has labelled the move as a "massive step forward".

"Some of those red flags will be if people are looking to borrow money to continue gambling, if they are acting in a way that looks like money laundering," Landis said.

Landis said the new code should give the wider community peace of mind.

"Clubs are doing more than over before to ensure that those who have a problem, are able to get treatment and you can have an enjoyable time."

The gaming code of practice includes welfare checks for players every three hours, with measures to ban problem gamblers from sites.

"In the event that a player shows any level of distress or hardship, they will need to take a break from gambling for at least 24 hours," the industry body said in a statement.

