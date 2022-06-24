NSW To Join Victoria In Revoking Vaccination Mandate For Teachers

The New South Wales Department of Education has put forward a proposal to remove vaccination requirements for most staff from term three.

Under the proposal, casual unvaccinated teachers can be re-engaged and those staff who were sacked or resigned for not being vaccinated can apply for advertised positions.

Staff with specific purposes or support units in classrooms will still however require three vaccinations to work.

Education Department Secretary Georgina Harrisson said the new policy followed a full independent workplace risk assessment.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to review and update risk assessments to ensure they remain fit for purpose, and we will continue to do so as health and community settings change."

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced some of the state’s last COVID-19 restrictions will be removed from next week.

From 1am on June 30, high-risk worker COVID-19 vaccination mandates will be revoked in schools, early childhood education, outside school care, kindergartens, family day care, police watch houses, youth detention centres and airports.

It will be up to the employer on mandatory vaccination mandates.

Vaccinations will no longer be required for visitors to residential aged care, disability accommodation and corrective service facilities but will be required for all workers in healthcare, hospitals, aged care,and disability care.

Queensland will also revoke pre-arrival testing for travellers arriving in the state from overseas.

"Queensland has remained strong," Palaszczuk said.

"Restrictions that protected us have eased in sensible stages.

"I once again pay tribute to the resilience of Queenslanders for the strength of response to this pandemic."

