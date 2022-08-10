NSW To Offer Outstanding Educators More Money Amid Chronic Teacher Shortages

The NSW government has proposed a raft of reforms in the hope of retaining its best teachers and enticing new graduates.

It comes as educators across the state are ditching the classroom in search of better pay and career advancements.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said on Thursday that “higher paid roles for outstanding teachers” were in discussion.

“NSW has some of the best teachers in the world, but they often leave the classroom and move into management roles to secure higher pay and career progression.

“The structure of our teaching profession should reflect our teachers, by being innovative, ambitious and modern, keeping more of our best teachers in the classroom," Mitchell said.

Currently teacher salaries in NSW start at $73,737 and go up to $117,060 for those considered to be 'highly accomplished' or a 'lead' teacher.

Under the new proposal educators considered to be outstanding, will be offered more than $130k a year to fill new roles.

The sweeping reforms come as NSW grapples with a chronic teacher shortage with thousands of educators walking off the job three times in six months over wages and working conditions.

“This model is not 'performance pay', this is about expanding the career options for teachers and keeping our best in the classroom,” Ms Mitchell told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Education ministers from across Australia will meet on Friday to discuss the teacher shortages across private, public and Catholic sectors.

