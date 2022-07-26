NSW Trains Will Derail Once Again In Further Industry Action

New South Wales train services will once again be disrupted with the Transport of NSW informed industrial action will take place again this week.

There will be an entire network stoppage from midnight to 4am on Thursday, July 28, while some services will be affected from 9pm on Wednesday, July 27 through to 8am the following morning.

This will stop the movement of all passenger trains on the Sydney Trains-operated network, including Intercity and long-distance regional services.

Transport for NSW said in a statement it is preparing for the disruptions, but commuters should consider alternative options if their travel time may be impacted.

“We are working through the full impacts upon services and will keep you updated as soon as possible of any delays and cancellations which may result,” the statement said.

“Train customers are encouraged to avoid travelling late on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

“To ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and network overall, trains will need to be taken back to stabling yards and depots before the industrial action starts.

“Plan ahead and consider your travel options if you need to travel during the affected times.”

Rain Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) boss Alex Claassen said although the union hopes trains will recommence by 8am on Thursday, there is the potential for delays to be caused throughout the day.

“Disappointingly, I’m out here facing you again today with the news that of course, we’ve got more industrial action happening on Thursday. So, from midnight to 4am, all services in New South Wales rail will cease,” he said.

“And as soon as possible after 4am, we’ll try and get the system back up and running as good as we can.

"I’m reliably informed that we should be able to get the system up and running reasonably well, by about 7.30-8 o’clock.”

Claassen suggested people who could travel later or could work from home, to do so.

“If you’ve got the ability to work from home, you should do that,” he said.

“If you can delay your travel for a few hours in the morning, please do that.

“I mean, I know it’s going to be difficult for those tradies that come in early in the morning. They’re the ones that are going to be most inconvenienced.”

