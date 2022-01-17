NSW Treasurer Announces $43 Million Support Fund For Events Industry

"My message to the community is that there is light at the end of the tunnel”.

NSW treasurer Matt Kean said at a press conference where he revealed a $43 million support package will go towards the event and festival sector.

Kean explained the state government will deliver on this promise, ensuring the music industry impacted by public health orders receive exclusive support.

The entertainment industry continues to be affected by restrictions taking shape statewide due to the presence of Omicron.

Various festivals continue to be cancelled or postponed early in 2022, most notably the popular Grapevine Gathering at the Hunter Valley.

For artists and members of the entertainment industry, it's a welcomed development from the NSW government.

"We've seen from international experience and based on the modelling that NSW Health has provided us that over the next four to six weeks, there will be a significant decrease in cases across the community,” Kean said on Monday.

"Whilst this is a health crisis, there is also significant economic impacts being felt. That's why today, we're here to announce support for one section of the economy — that's the events and festivals section. Events play an important role in supporting us and other industries across the state. They're doing it tough [through] those changes in the public health orders.” - Matt Kean

"This fund is a $43 million fund that will ensure that we will underwrite sunk costs for the festivals that could be impacted [due] to changes to public health orders."

It comes after Newcastle's Hillsong Church received backlash for hosting a dancing event amid ongoing restrictions on singing and dancing.

Footage emerged from the Youth Summer Festival in Newcastle, as teenagers danced and sung at a rock-style show despite NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet reinstating laws designed to restrict spread in the entertainment industry

The treasurer also confirmed more support funding will be announced for various economic sectors in the coming weeks, as the state aims to overhaul the peak of Omicron cases.

