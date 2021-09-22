NSW Truck Driver Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Two Days In Perth

A NSW truck driver has tested positive for Covid-19 after spending two days in Perth last week.

According to health authorities, the truck driver tested negative for the virus on September 13th before travelling to WA on September 16th.

The man has since tested positive for the virus after travelling home to NSW.

The driver and his colleague made several stops on their journey including Southern Cross, Coolgardie and Northam and eventually arriving in Kewdale, Perth.

Despite making several stops along the way, Health Minister Roger Cook assured the public that the drivers had few physical interactions with the public and slept in their trucks.

The two drivers were online WA for two days departing on September 18th at 12:30AM.

The truck-driver's colleague has so far tested negative to the virus.

The infected truck driver is believed to have received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on August 30th.

Despite the government announcing that truck drivers would be required to participate in rapid antigen testing, the two truck drivers did not undergo testing having already returned negative PCR test results.

Health authorities have assured that this latest case will not affect the upcoming AFL grand final.

