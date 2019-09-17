NSW University & School Under Emergency Lockdown

Southern Cross University and Rivers Secondary College in Lismore are currently in emergency lockdown after receiving threatening phone calls, police have confirmed.

The campus received the calls at about 1:30pm today and were immediately put into lockdown, while there have been no reports of injury or shots fired.



NSW Police Force have posted the following statement:

The university posted to Facebook:

“Our Lismore campus is under emergency lock-down.

“Police are currently on-site and all students and staff are advised to remain inside until given the all-clear.