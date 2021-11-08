NSW warned of a super spreader event in Sydney's West

There are concerns a funeral in Sydney’s West could become a Covid super spreader event.

Authorities are trying to track down anyone who was at a large funeral at Pinegrove Memorial Park in Minchinbury on October 30, or a private wake in Llandilo on October 31.

NSW Health raised the alarm on Monday night, that a number of cases had been linked to the events and anyone who was in attendance must get tested immediately.

"Anyone who attended either the funeral or the wake is a close contact and must immediately get tested, self-isolate, and follow the close contact advice regardless of the result.”

This comes after Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant confirmed that hospitalisations had declined due to the rapid vaccination rate, the state is teetering on the 90 percent double dose vaccination rate.

NSW recorded 222 new cases and sadly four deaths in the past 24 hours.

