NSW Yet to Reach Covid Peak

It's feared NSW still hasn't reached its Covid peak as case numbers continue to soar above the thousand mark.

The Delta strain of the virus has spread across Sydney and ravaged parts of regional NSW, putting pressure on our healthcare system across the state.

Keep up to date with the latest Sydney news

Australian Medical Association Vice President Dr. Chris Moy says we haven’t seen the worst, and we’re close to seeing the tipping point.

“It is really just hanging on by the fingertips at the moment in terms of protecting the community, and protecting the hospitals from getting overrun by too many cases at the moment.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian agrees that numbers in hospitals will peak, but for the majority of the State, things will get better.

“I know that everyone says things are going to get worse, well the number of people in intensive care will get worse, only because the number of cases we have has built up over the weeks, but in terms of the vast majority of the population things are going to get better, things are going to look much brighter.”

The Premier has assured that once the state hits a vaccination rate of 70 percent, the State will reopen. That number is expected to be reached by October.

The State recorded another day of over a thousand cases on Monday.

To book your Covid vaccination, or for more information on your eligibility visit services.nsw.gov.au.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.