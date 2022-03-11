NT Police Officer Acquitted Over Fatal Shooting Of Warlpiri Teenager

Police officer Zachary Rolfe has been cleared over the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Warlpiri man Kumanjayi Walker during an attempted arrest in a remote desert community in the Northern Territory in 2019.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains an image of a person who has died, used with the permission of their family.

After just seven hours of deliberation, the jury delivered a unanimous verdict of not guilty of murder, along with the two alternative charges of manslaughter and engaging in a violent act causing death.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Almost two and half years after the fatal event, the acquittal came to its conclusion, after five weeks of evidence, delivered from more than 40 witnesses, before the Supreme Court jury of seven men and five women.

Mr Walker was shot three times during a struggle with officers in a home in the community 300 kilometres north-west of Alice Springs in November 2019.

Throughout the trial, Rolfe's team argued that the officer was defending himself and his partner when the shots were fired.

Addressing the media, soon after the verdict was announced, Constable Rolfe said, "Obviously I think that was the right decision to make".

"But a lot of people are hurting today — Kumanjayi's family and his community ... and I'm going to leave this space for them." - Officer Rolfe

Yuendumu elder Ned Hargraves said today was "another sad day".

"I'll just say, when are we going to get justice? When?" he asked.

While, family spokesperson Samara Fernandez-Brown, who was a cousin of Mr Walker, said the community was grieving.

"He was a traditional young Aboriginal man who loved hunting and being out on Country," she said. "He was a joyful young man who was generous."

"A young man who was taken far too soon and a young man who has been deeply, deeply missed." - Samara Fernandez-Brown

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.