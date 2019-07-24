Nungarin Markets

Nungarin Wheatbelt Markets Sunday 4th August 8am to 12 noon.

Another great day out!

Lurl’s Train will be running to entertain the children. 

                                 

Lucky Stallholder $50 note raffle. Please ring 90465174 or email nungarinwheatbeltmarkets@gmail.com  to book a stall.

 

Trayning P & C is running the sausage sizzle - bacon & egg burger or sausage in a bun. Light lunch available from the café in the hall.

 

Lots of stalls in the main street & the hall. Come along and browse for that special something.

 

Something for everyone at the Nungarin Wheatbelt Markets!

