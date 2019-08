Get an entry in the Nungarin Life In Pictures photo competition.

There are two catagories

Meet Our Locals

Our Spectacular Surroundings.

Prizes include dining vouchers, ebay vouchers and Netflix vouchers

The overall winner scores a picture on the front of the 2020 Nungarin Calendar

All entries must have a signed entry form

Entries must be in by the 8th of September 2019.

For more details contact the Nungarin CRC on 9046 5400 or email crc@nungarin.com.au