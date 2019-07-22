Nurse Assaulted by Patient in a Serious Condition

A nurse is in a serious condition at Toowoomba Hospital after a patient assaulted him.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon when the 45-year-old male nurse was working in the Mental Health Unit at Toowoomba Hospital, the patient is believed to have been in the care of the Corrective Services at the time of the assault.

The 32-year-old patient was transferred to a secure ward in Brisbane on Saturday afternoon, while the male nurse remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A police investigation is underway.

