Nurse Assaulted by Patient Was Revived Three Times

New details have come to light surrounding the assault of a male nurse at the Toowoomba Hospital on Friday afternoon (July 19).

It has been revealed that the 45-year-old was revived three times with defibrillator paddles after the alleged attack by a patient in the mental health unit of the hospital.

The nurse remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The patient is now under care of Corrective Services.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union are calling for mandatory security guardsa at all pubic acute mental health units across state.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!