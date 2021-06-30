Nurse at Fairfield and Royal North Shore Hospitals Tests Positive

Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed on Wednesday morning that 22 new cases were recorded in NSW overnight and one of the cases was a nurse working at Fairfield and Royal North Shore Hospitals.

11 of the latest cases were isolating during their entire infectious period, five were isolating for half of the infectious period, but six of the cases were in the community during the infectious period which has led to an update on the list of exposure sites.

The case causing the most concern is a nurse who tested positive to the virus late Tuesday night. The 24-year-old had been working for several day while infectious at the Fairfield and North Shore hospital, at this stage it is unknown whether she was fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kerry Chant confirmed that health officials worked into the early hours of Wednesday morning to test patients and staff that were in close contact with the nurse. Tests have so far come back negative however, officials are still watching this closely.

Berejiklian has assured us that despite this, covid cases are being managed the way they had hoped.

"To date our fears about huge escalation haven't materialised and we certainly want to keep it that way."

Dr. Chant reiterated the Premier's thoughts and said that lockdown was helping getting these infections under control.

"One of the key indicators as the Premier has indicated is that we are hoping to see people are in isolation for the infectious period and therefore posing no risk. Also the purpose of the lockdown is that when we do find those unrecognised cases, what's actually transpired is they haven't been to any of those super-spreading venues."

The Premier also announced that QR codes will be mandatory across more locations from July 12.

Locations include:

Retails businesses and supermarkets

Shopping Centres and individual shops

Manufacturing and warehousing

Gyms

Offices

Universities and TAFE

School for teachers and guests (excludes students)

We are reminded to get tested and isolate if we experience symptoms. For a full list of exposure sites visit health.nsw.gov.au.

