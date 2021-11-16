Nurse Turned Escort Found Guilty Of Extorting And Stalking Clients

A nurse turned escort will serve an intensive community corrections order after being found guilty of extorting hundreds of dollars from her clients.

Chloe Jessica Earle, 37 sobbed as the crown detailed the shocking actions she took to recover the money she believed was owed to her after some clients cancelled her services.

Prosecutors said Earle, who the court heard had undergone a gender transition at age 20, should be put behind bars, but her lawyer argued she would be at risk in custody.

She pled guilty to two counts of extortion and one count of stalking earlier this year.

Brisbane District Court heard that Earle was contacted by a 28-year-old male company director in 2019 inquiring about her escort services advertised online. After exchanging sexualised texts, including a naked photo from the man, they agreed to meet the following day at an agreed hourly rate of $300.

Crown Prosecutor James Bishop said the man had paid for the hour and a $100 dollar deposit before deciding not to meet, deleting Earle’s messages and blocking her contact.

Bishop said things escalated over the following month as the defendant contacted the complainant via text demanding further money. Earle claimed she missed out on a $1080 appointment due to the cancellation. After apologising and transferring a further $900, Earle continued to bombard the man, eventually calling his workplace and threatening to call his girlfriend and the police if he did not pay an extra $500. She also contacted him under a different online alias threatening to post their messages on Facebook and link it to his business.

Despite being arrested in December that year, Earle did not stop conning her clients.

She harassed another client who declined to meet her on March 20, 2020. The man declined her services after a sexualised phone call but he eventually paid her $200 after she aggressively phoned him back. She made further demands for money after claiming the original transaction had failed and threatened to call his family and the police.

Earle’s defence barrister Michael Bonasia said his client had been isolated from her family after transitioning to a woman at age 20. Mr Bonasia said Earle had been a registered nurse for 17 years before the loss of a good friend in 2014 took its toll on her. Earle was also diagnosed with leukaemia in 2015, but the cancer was in remission.

Judge Paul Smith sentenced her to 12 months in jail which will now be served as an intensive community corrections order.

