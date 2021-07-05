NZ Trans-Tasman Bubble Open To Tassie Travellers

Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand for South Australians, Tasmanians, Victorians and residents in the Australian Capital Territory has resumed.

Tans-Tasman travellers just need to provide a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure before boarding flights to New Zealand.

Its also a 'no-go' for anyone who has been Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia on or after 10.30pm on June 26

Hopeful travellers who have been in New South Wales since midnight on June 22 are also 'not invited'.

Meantime the travel bubble with Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland will be reviewed on Tuesday.

For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au.

