Oasis Shopping Centre Listed as an Exposure Site

Two Gold Coast sites are now listed as Covid-19 exposure sites, as the state is on the brink of lockdown.

The Woolworths supermarket and BWS bottleshop at the Oasis Shopping Centre in Broadbeach are now on a long list of Queensland exposure sites listed by Queensland Health.

The timeframe for the exposure is 1.25 pm to 1.50 pm at the Woolworths and 1.30 pm to 2 pm at the BWS both on Saturday, June 26.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who visited the stores during those time frames to isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

While head of the Queensland Tourism and Industry Council, Daniel Gschwind told Sky News that the ongoing uncertainty over potential lockdowns and border closures has left a lot of the state's businesses feeling very nervous.

“The uncertainty has been introduced nationally, which has deterred people from making any kind of booking across any state border from anywhere to anywhere. We have to see some domestic freedom of movement, and we have to see some reassurances there.”

Our daily Covid Check shows 5,740 people in Queensland have received a Covid vaccination in the past day, with a total of 521,731 doses administered by Queensland Health across the state.

