Obal Parts Ways With South Bunbury

South Bunbury coach David Obal has resigned from the club, just days after the club set the lowest score in South West Football League history.

Obal took the over reigns in 2018, getting them to the finals with 11 wins and 7 losses, only to lose in the Elimination Final by a point.

2019 had started with two wins from the Tigers' first three games.

That was then followed by a loss to Carey Park, then the surprise events of the weekend which saw South Bunbury score just five behinds for the whole game.

South Bunbury has used more players than any other club in the first five rounds of the season with 33 players

The club has installed assistant coach Mal Dreja as interim coach while they look for other options.

DAVID OBAL'S RECORD

Wins 13

Losses 11