Observing The International COVID Landscape As Australia Eases Restrictions

Western Australia and Queensland are over 24 hours away from falling in line with eased restrictions in both NSW and Victoria, signalling a light at the end of the normality tunnel.

Overseas, many populated countries are facing new battles and searching for ways to avoid lockdowns.

In Beijing, residents are undertaking bi-weekly testing to ensure the Chinese capital distances itself from nearing another health crisis - which has been seen in Shanghai.

A month-long lockdown has caused economic stresses, as testing regimes pickup. A reported 20 million of Beijing's 22 million will be tested three times in a single week.

In America, the country's leading infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci warns the pandemic hasn't ended despite high vaccination numbers.

"We are in a different moment of the pandemic," Fauci said.

Those in the United States just surfaced from a difficult winter period, "we've now decelerated and transitioned into more of a controlled phase," he said.

"By no means does that mean the pandemic is over."

On Thursday, global COVID cases surpassed a colossal 511 million.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8,889

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 237 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: 564

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 50 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,149

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 69 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 7,718

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 542 / 15

New South Wales

New cases: 13,771

Covid-related deaths: 19

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,701 / 76

Victoria

New cases: 10,427

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 445 / 35

South Australia

New cases: 3,733

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 240 / 11

Tasmania

New cases: 1,202

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 9.047

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 473 / 17

