Occupants Missing From Tallarook Home Engulfed In Flames

The arson squad continue to investigate a house fire north of Melbourne with reports of two occupants unaccounted for.

Emergency services were called to the Tallarook home, after a neighbour raised the alarm, telling authorities she heard explosions coming from the property.

The weatherboard was well alight when fire crews arrived just after 11pm with nine trucks and 40 firefighters working to contain the flames.

Concern for the two occupants of the property, Police have set up a crime scene at the home on Tallarook-Pyalong Rd.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

