Oceanfest Bundaberg Has Your Saturday Plans Sorted

Oceanfest Bundaberg is here for this Saturday the 24th of August! The day will be running from 10am until 5pm located at the Bundaberg Port Marina.

They're bringing food vendors, drinks and a bunch of outdoor fun. All you have to do is bring yourself.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise, this fun filled day is a great one for the community to enjoy.

There's also a chance you could win a double pass to the VIP Marquee Table... which has already sold out we'll have you know. Along with the passes, Rainbow Beach Helicopters has supplied a helicopter ride in the prize.

The exclusive Marina Mariana experience has unfortunately already sold out, but there's still so much to look forward to.

Click HERE for the Rotary's website and HERE for the event's Facebook page.