Off-Contract Dragons Captain Cam McInnes Set To Test The Open Market

Off-contract Dragons skipper & NSW Blues squad member Cameron McInnes is set to test the open market this week.

LISTEN HERE:

"He's signed with the Red V for next season but beyond that there's been some talk late this week that Cameron will go out and test his value on the open market next week," James Hooper told Triple M NRL's Summer Session.

"I think we will actually see him physically go out and meet with some rival clubs for 2022 and beyond.

"He's on the record saying he wants to play number 9, and I can totally understand that, he's one of the best hookers in the game.

"But we did see this season just finished he had some success filling in as a small running lock forward style of role."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!