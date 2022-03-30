Off-Duty Police Officer Charged With Drink Driving In Lake Macquarie

Five times over the limit

Article heading image for Off-Duty Police Officer Charged With Drink Driving In Lake Macquarie

A NSW Police Officer has been caught driving whilst under the influence, returning a blood alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit.

Police were called to a single vehicle crash in Lake Macquarie on on Monday night, where an off-duty officer allegedly refused a roadside test before her arrest.

She then returned a high-range reading of 0.208 at the Toronto Police Station.

The driver, an off-duty senior constable attached to a specialist command was 43 years of age.

She was issued a court attendance notice for refusal to submit a breath test, and charged with driving whilst intoxicated.

Her licence has also been suspended and she'll appear in court mid-May.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

30 March 2022

NSW Police
Lake Macquarie
Drunk Driver
Listen Live!
NSW Police
Lake Macquarie
Drunk Driver
NSW Police
Lake Macquarie
Drunk Driver
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs