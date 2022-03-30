Off-Duty Police Officer Charged With Drink Driving In Lake Macquarie

A NSW Police Officer has been caught driving whilst under the influence, returning a blood alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit.

Police were called to a single vehicle crash in Lake Macquarie on on Monday night, where an off-duty officer allegedly refused a roadside test before her arrest.

She then returned a high-range reading of 0.208 at the Toronto Police Station.

The driver, an off-duty senior constable attached to a specialist command was 43 years of age.

She was issued a court attendance notice for refusal to submit a breath test, and charged with driving whilst intoxicated.



Her licence has also been suspended and she'll appear in court mid-May.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.