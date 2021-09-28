A security guard and members of the public have been threatened with a knife at Arndale Shopping Centre.

Police were called to Kilkenny just after 4.30 on Tuesday afternoon, after reports that two men and a woman had threatened several people in the shopping centre with a knife.

Officer and guard assaulted by knife-wielding group at Arndale Shopping Centre

It’s alleged that when Police arrived at the shopping centre, one of the men punched an officer and the woman assaulted a guard.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old and 26-year-old men and charged them with aggravated assault, hindering, resisting, and carrying an offensive woman.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital for a medical assessment and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

The two men will face the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

