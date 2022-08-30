Officer Injured In Hit & Run At Paralowie

A police officer has been hospitalised following a hit and run in Paralowie overnight.

The officer was hit after attempting to stop a car driving dangerously on Midura Avenue at around 9PM on Monday night.

The car refused to pull over until cornered by police in a cul-de-sac on Trolley Close.

When two officers exited their vehicle to speak with the driver, he attempted to drive away hitting one of the officers.

The officer was transported to Lyell McEwin Hospital with minor injuries.

Police later located the vehicle abandoned before receiving reports of an unconscious man in an alleyway which they believe to be connected to the hit and run.

The 36-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police have launched a full investigation into both incidents which they believe are linked.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

