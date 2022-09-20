Officers Sent To Investigate Stranding Of 14 Sperm Whales At King Island

Wildlife investigators have been sent to King Island following the stranding of 14 young sperm whales.

None of the whales survived, with all of them dead at the time the sighting was reported.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:



While the circumstances are still unknown, The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said it was possible the sperm whales were travelling together.

“It is not unusual for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania and the area the whales have stranded is within the normal range and habitat for sperm whales,” a spokesperson said.

“While further inquiries are yet to be carried out, it is possible the whales were part of the same bachelor pod – a group of younger male sperm whales associating together after leaving the maternal group.”

Surfers, swimmers, and the general public are reminded to stay clear if they sight stranded whales as the carcases attract sharks.

Two years ago, Tasmania recorded the largest whale stranding even in history with more than 250 pilot whales dying after washing up on the state’s west coast.

Sarah Baldock

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.