OFFICIAL: Brad Fittler Names His NSW Origin Side For Game 1

Brad Fittler has named the official NSW Blues Origin side to take on Queensland in Game 1 of the State of Origin series.

Five debutants headline Freddy's Origin side including the in-form Cody Walker, while a returning veteran in Josh Morris is also selected in the centres.

Eight players from the successful 2018 side have missed out on selection including; Tyrone Peachey, Tariq Sims, James Roberts, Matt Prior, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, James Maloney (not selected), Jack de Belin (suspended) and Tom Trbojevic (injured).

With so much of the talk surrounding the NSW halfback spot, Fittler revealed why he selected Nathan Cleary ahead of Adam Reynolds, Luke Brooks or Mitch Moses.

LISTEN TO BRAD FITTLER'S PRESS CONFERENCE:

NSW Blues For Game 1: