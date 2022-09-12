Official Inquest Into Disappearance Of Melissa Caddick Begins

The inquest into the disappearance of 49-year-old Melissa Caddick has officially begun at the State Coroner’s Court at Lidcombe, NSW on Monday.

The inquest which is set to take 10 days will look into the circumstances leading up Caddick’s disappearance two years ago.

The inquest will also look to explore Caddick’s frame of mind around the time she went missing.

A number of witnesses are expected to present in court including her husband Anthony Koletti and sever police officers and psychologists.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan who is presiding over the inquest addressed Caddick’s family who were present on day one of the inquest.

“I say to Melissa Caddick’s family, this inquest is taking place against a particular background that many people have been financially harmed, allegedly because of Melissa Caddick’s activity,” she said.

“But I know she is also a daughter, wife, sister and a mother. And I’m sure her disappearance from your life has brought shock, bewilderment and grief.”

Caddick was last seen only hours after her $6.2 million home was raided by police and the ASIC on November 11.

Caddick’s son was the last person to see her in the early hours of November 12, three months before her severed foot washed up on the shore of beach approximately 400km from Sydney.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.